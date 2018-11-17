Analysts bet big on private corporate lenders over State Bank of India

Asset quality improvement shown by the three major corporate lenders – State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank and Axis Bank – in the September quarter (Q2) has been positive. However, the two private banks are better placed than SBI in this regard.

The Street, too, was waiting to see the asset-quality cycle bottom out after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) new bad loan norms in February 2018. Besides, issues related to fraud and top management changes had left investors jittery towards major corporate lenders in the past couple of quarters. In this ...