Analysts bullish on mid-and small-caps; expect outperformance in 2021

Even as frontline indices – the S&P BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50 – scale new highs, the mid-and the small-cap segments, too, have seen a good run over the past few months with both these indices hitting a fresh 52-week high on Wednesday.

The S&P BSE Small-cap index has outperformed with a rally of 86 per cent from its lowest intra-day level in March 2020 to 16,003 levels now, the S&P BSE mid-cap index has moved up 70 per cent during this period – mostly in line with the S&P BSE Sensex that has gained around 72 per cent, data show.

Analysts attribute the outperformance to a host of factors, particularly the interest shown by the retail investors to make a quick return during the lockdown period.

“Only the leaders in their category / sector within the mid-and small-caps have done well as the economy opened up gradually after a stringent lockdown. The valuation gap between these leaders and the rest has grown over time. Now, the laggards should also catch up. That apart, a lot of investor money, especially from the retail investors, found its way into these two market segments during the lockdown. All this resulted in the mid-and small-caps doing well over the last few months,” explains G Chokkalingam, founder and chief investment officer at Equinomics Research.

Despite the sharp rally, analysts still remain bullish on the mid-and small-caps and expect them to outperform the large-caps in 2021. Though there can be an intermittent correction, stock selection will be key. Portfolio returns, said analysts at Morgan Stanley, are more likely to be driven by bottom-up stock picking going ahead rather than top-down macro forces.

“We expect the broad market SMIDs (small and midcaps) to beat the narrow indices or large-caps in 2021 because we think concentration of market-cap and profits may have peaked with the return of the growth cycle. Expect domestic cyclicals to outperform exports, with rate-sensitives and consumers outperforming, whereas energy should underperform,” wrote Ridham Desai, head of India research and India equity strategist at and Sheela Rathi, their equity research analyst in a November 15 co-authored report.

On their part, most economists have been recalibrating the economic growth prospects of India after the resumption of business activity. Goldman Sachs, for instance, upgraded its India gross domestic product (GDP) forecast to a contraction of 10.3 per cent in financial year 2020-21 (FY21), as against its earlier estimate of a negative growth of 14.8 per cent during this period.

Moody's, too, has recalibrated its numbers and now expects India's GDP to contract 8.9 per cent in calendar year 2020 (CY20) compared to its earlier estimate of 9.6 per cent contraction. Similarly, India's GDP forecast for the calendar year 2021 has been revised upwards to 8.6 per cent from 8.1 per cent projected earlier.

Among individual stocks from the mid-cap space, Adani Green Energy, Ashok Leyland, Balkrishna Industries, Info Edge (India) and PI Industries are trading at their respective record highs. Indiabulls Real Estate, STC India, Gati, Puravankara, IG Petrochemicals, Apcotex Industries, CARE Ratings, NRB Bearings and Somany Ceramics from the small-cap universe have found investor interest over the past few months.

“Besides broadening of the market, we believe midcap performance will gather steam on the back of price and valuation comfort based on historical evidence; strong earnings revival relative to large caps; and robust institutional flows,” wrote analysts at Elara Capital in a November 11 report.

Chokkalingam suggests investors start to nibble at the mid-and small-caps now – before the economic activity comes back fully. “Calendar year 2021, I believe, will be the year of mid-and small-caps despite intermittent corrections, provided the economic recovery sustains,” he says.