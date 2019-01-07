Analysts expect strong FY20 earnings growth for health care, financials

Market participants expect fundamentals to come into focus after election-related noise dies down. Some of the sectors where analysts expect to see strong earnings growth include health care, telecom & media, consumer discretionary and financials. Analysts expect the health care sector to see earnings growth of 31 per cent in FY20 as they hope some of the US-pricing issues could ease.

Telecom & media is expected to witness a dip in FY19, before seeing a strong recovery in FY20. The earnings growth for the sector in FY20 could come in at 30 per cent. The consumer discretionary is ...