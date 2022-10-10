Ananth Narayan Gopalkrishnan assumes charge as whole-time member at Sebi

Former banker Ananth Narayan Gopalakrishnan took charge as the fourth whole time member (WTM) in the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday, filling the position vacant since November 2021. Narayan, who has been a member of various advisory committees of and RBI, has been appointed for an initial period of three years.



Before assuming charge, Narayan was an associate professor at SP Jain Institute of Management & Research. He has over two and half decades of experience in the banking and financial markets, during which he held the position of Regional Head of Financial for ASEAN and South Asia at Standard Chartered Bank. He has strong expertise in foreign currency, interest rates, derivatives and debt capital . Narayan has also worked with Deutsche Bank and Citibank.



Narayan has been given Market Intermediaries Regulation and Supervision Department (MIRSD), Alternative Investment Fund and Foreign Portfolio Investors Department (AFD), Integrated Surveillance Department (ISD), Department of Economic & Policy Analysis (DEPA) and Information Technology Department (ITD).



The regulator now has two bankers as WTMs, including Ashwani Bhatia, former MD of the State Bank of India, who assumed charge in July. Notably, chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch is also an ex-banker. While the other two WTMs are Ananta Barua, who holds experience as legal advisor, and SK Mohanty is an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer.