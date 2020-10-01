Angel Broking IPO: Here's how to check share allotment status

The initial public offer (IPO) of saw a subdued response as compared to the other recent offerings in the primary market. The Rs 600-crore IPO garnered nearly four times subscription.

The IPO comprised Rs 300 crore in fresh fund raising and another Rs 300 crore secondary share sale by existing shareholders, including International Finance Corporation (IFC), a World Bank arm. is the country’s fifth largest broker in terms of the number of active clients. At the IPO price, will be valued at Rs 2,503 crore.

The allotment of the IPO's shares has now been finalised and investors may check the status either on the BSE website or on Link Intime India.

Steps to check the share allotment



-- An applicant tracking BSE website can check on "Equity" box and select his/her "Issue Name" in the dropdown menu -- Angel Broking. After that, type your "Application Number" in the box, "Permanent Account Number (PAN No.)" and click on "Search" button.

-- Investors may also check the status on Link Intime India and follow the same steps as mentioned above. Visit the public issues page of Link Intime (click here to directly jump to the page). Select 'Angel Broking' from the company drop-down menu. Select one of the options -- PAN, application number, or DP/Client ID -- to enter personal information and click 'submit'.