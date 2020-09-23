Angel Broking IPO subscribed 0.77 times on first day of bidding

JUST IN
Sundar Sethuraman  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

On Monday, the firm raised Rs 180 crore from 26 anchor investor

The Angel Broking IPO was subscribed 0.77x on Tuesday, the first day of the issue. The wealthy investor portion was subscribed 0.16x, and the retail investor portion was subscribed 1.46x.

The firm priced it between Rs 305 and Rs 306 per share. The IPO will close on September 24. On Monday, the firm raised Rs 180 crore from 26 anchor investors.

First Published: Wed, September 23 2020. 01:01 IST

