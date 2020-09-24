Angel Broking IPO subscribed 2x so far on Day 3; retail portion at 3.4x

-
ALSO READ
Angel Broking IPO opens today: Here's what top brokerages recommend
Angel Broking IPO: Best suited for investors with high risk appetite
Angel Broking IPO subscribed 0.77 times on first day of bidding
Angel Broking to launch Rs 600-cr initial public offering next week
CAMS IPO: Issue subscribed 34 times on day 3; HNI bids at 91.5 times
-
The Rs 600-crore initial public offering of Angel Broking was subscribed nearly 2 times on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE on Wednesday, the last day for bidding.
Till 12:30 pm, the issue was subscribed 1.77 times on the exchanges, data show. The IPO has received bids for 2.43 crore equity shares against an offer size of 1.37 crore equity shares, the data available on exchanges showed.
The offer received bumper response from retail investors who have subscribed the issue 3.4 times so far on Day 3 of the issue. However, the IPO failed to get any subscription from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB). Besides, HNI portion has been subscribed 0.36 times so far.
The brokerage firm, which intends to to utilise the net proceeds to meet working capital requirements and general corporate purposes, garnered nearly Rs 180 crore from anchor investors on September 21. It allocated more than 58.8 lakh shares to the anchor investors at a price of Rs 306 apiece, according to a regulatory filing.
Angel Broking's IPO opened on Tuesday, September 22, and consisted of a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 300 crore by promoters and investors.
Analysts at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Broekrs had given 'Subscribe' rating to the offer given fair valuation. Priced at around 26.84x FY20 earnings at the upper price band, the brokerage believed the IPO and OFS is fairly priced at current price band, considering its financial performance and growth prospects.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU