Anil Ambani Group shares under pressure; RCom plunges 48%

Shares of Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) companies were under pressure with Reliance Communication (RCom) tanking 48 per cent to Rs 6, also its record low in early morning trade on the BSE after the company said it will propose a similar debt resolution plan to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that it had been pursuing outside the court.

On Friday after market hours, said it would be filing for bankruptcy in the after the telco failed to take necessary approvals from lenders and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to conclude its deal with Reliance Jio. It informed the exchanges on Sunday that it plans to propose a similar debt resolution plan in the tribunal as was being earlier pursued with creditors.

Besides RCom, (down 14 per cent at Rs 162), (down 13 per cent at Rs 10.32), (down 10 per cent at Rs 240), (down 9 per cent at Rs 31.55), (down 9 per cent at Rs 24) and Asset Management (down 5 per cent at Rs 129) were trading lower by up to 14 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade so far. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.27 per cent at 36,372 points.

said the key elements of the plan would remain unchanged. This includes the sale of spectrum and all strategic telecom infrastructure assets, sale of realty assets apart from development of the Navi Mumbai real estate projects, which spans across 30 million square feet at the Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City complex.