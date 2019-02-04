Anil Ambani Group shares under pressure; RCom plunges 48%

-
ALSO READ
ADAG shares extend gain; Reliance Infra surges 13% in two days
Favourable ruling boosts Anil Ambani firms' stocks, RCom shares climb 7.1%
IDBI Bank to file insolvency case against Reliance Naval with NCLT
RCom ducks insolvency as DoT agrees to clear its spectrum sale by Monday
RCom files contempt plea in SC against DoT for not approving spectrum sale
-
On Friday after market hours, RCom said it would be filing for bankruptcy in the NCLT after the telco failed to take necessary approvals from lenders and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to conclude its deal with Reliance Jio. It informed the exchanges on Sunday that it plans to propose a similar debt resolution plan in the tribunal as was being earlier pursued with creditors.
Besides RCom, Reliance Capital (down 14 per cent at Rs 162), Reliance Naval and Engineering (down 13 per cent at Rs 10.32), Reliance Infrastructure (down 10 per cent at Rs 240), Reliance Home Finance (down 9 per cent at Rs 31.55), Reliance Power (down 9 per cent at Rs 24) and Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management (down 5 per cent at Rs 129) were trading lower by up to 14 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade so far. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.27 per cent at 36,372 points.
RCom said the key elements of the plan would remain unchanged. This includes the sale of spectrum and all strategic telecom infrastructure assets, sale of realty assets apart from development of the Navi Mumbai real estate projects, which spans across 30 million square feet at the Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City complex.
Announcing its decision to move the NCLT, the debt-strapped firm said, “Despite the passage of over 18 months, lenders have received zero proceeds from the proposed asset monetisation plans and the overall debt resolution process is yet to make any headway. Accordingly, the board decided that the company would seek fast-track resolution through the NCLT. The board believes this will be in the best interests of all stakeholders, ensuring comprehensive debt resolution in a final, transparent and time-bound manner within the prescribed 270 days.” CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|PREV CLOSE
|LOSS(%)
|REL. COMM.
|7.36
|11.60
|-36.55
|RELIANCE CAPITAL
|170.10
|189.15
|-10.07
|RELIANCE POWER
|23.80
|26.35
|-9.68
|RELIANCE NAV.ENG
|10.71
|11.82
|-9.39
|RELIANCE HOME
|31.50
|34.55
|-8.83
|RELIANCE INFRA.
|249.85
|266.95
|-6.41
|RELIANCE NIP.LIF
|133.65
|135.80
|-1.58
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU