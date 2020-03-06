Anupam Rasayan plans to raise Rs 800 crore through IPO later this year

Specialty chemicals firm Anupam Rasayan (ARIL) plans to tap the market for an initial public offering (IPO) later this year, said two people familiar with the matter. They said the firm plans to raise Rs 600-800 crore and has appointed three investment bankers — Axis Capital, JM Financial, and IIFL — to manage the share sale.

An email sent to the company, however, did not elicit a response. Incorporated in 1977, ARIL caters to market segments spanning agrochemicals, anti-bacterial, polymers, pharmaceuticals, and material sciences. The firm clocked revenues of Rs 349 crore for ...