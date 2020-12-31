APL Apollo Tubes hits new high; stock zooms 128% in calendar year 2020

-
ALSO READ
APL Apollo Tubes trades ex-date for 1:5 stock split, hits new high
Apollo Pipes soars 29% in one week on hopes of better demand
Apollo Tyres hits 52-week high on heavy volumes, surges 66% in 3 months
Apollo Tyres slips 4% as Co reports net loss of Rs 135 cr for June quarter
We can witness short covering if Nifty breaches 11,800: Gaurav Garg
-
Shares of APL Apollo Tubes rose 2 per cent to hit a new high of Rs 853 on the BSE in Thursday's early trade. The stock has gained 4 per cent in the past two days after CARE Ratings revised the long-term ratings assigned to the bank facilities of the company with a stable outlook.
The stock was trading higher for the seventh straight day and has rallied 18 per cent during the period. During the calendar year 2020, it has logged 128 per cent gains, as compared to a 16-per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
The rating agency said the revision in rating factors is on the improvement in the operating performance characterised by steady growth in the sales volume – including successful operationalisation of the recently acquired Apollo Tricoat facility – and healthy PBILDT (profit before interest, lease, depreciation and tax) per-tonne.
APL has a strong pan India distribution network and it has been increasing its market share in the structural tubes segment leading to cost efficiencies which coupled with an increasing contribution from value-added products has resulted in strong growth in profits and cash accruals, it said.
Further, notwithstanding the persistence of the Covid-19 pandemic, the company reported strong consolidated PBILDT per tonne of Rs 3,528 during H1FY21 (H1FY20: Rs. 2738 per tonne) and sales volume of 7.19 lakh MT on back of recovery of demand in Q2FY21 and the company’s established ability to continue gaining market share from smaller players due to its cost efficiencies, a wide product portfolio and strong marketing network. The company reported healthy cash accruals of Rs 177.31 crores during H1FY21 (H1FY20: Rs. 127.82 crore), the rating agency said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU