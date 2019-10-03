Apparel to grocery, investors may use corrections to buy pricey retailers

The share price of many retailers, and across categories such as apparel, footwear, jewellery, grocery, etc, have gained significantly in the recent past, with some also near their all-time highs.

While a part of this is due to corporate tax rate cuts announced recently, it is also due to the government’s efforts to boost economic activity, companies’ initiatives/potential to expand and grow fast, and better use of capital. Although some of the factors such as market penetration may play out over time, there is little doubt that the organised retailers seem to be in a sweet ...