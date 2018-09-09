Appropriate level for Nifty is 10,500 pts: Maybank Kim Eng Securities CEO

The sliding rupee, concerns regarding know your customer (KYC) for foreign portfolio investors (FPI) and rising crude oil prices have kept the markets choppy last week. JIGAR SHAH, chief executive officer, Maybank Kim Eng Securities, tells Puneet Wadhwa that though India could fare better on the global trade war front, oil price rise is a risk.

Hence, the pressure on currency – albeit gradual – might continue. Edited excerpts: The Nifty50 is much higher than your earlier estimate of 11,200. What is the outlook? The Nifty is at an all-time high and could continue ...