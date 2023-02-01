JUST IN
Budget 2023 proposals will put India firmly back on the FII's radar
Here are 3 key reasons why Sensex leapt 1,200 pts intra-day on Budget day
ITC, NTC Ind: Strategies for Cigarette-related stocks after duty hike
Budget 2023 delivers on all counts; pushes hard on capex, growth
ITC hits life-time high, bounces back 11% from day's low on heavy volumes
Budget delivers a big boost for consumption-related stocks: Analysts
L&T, Siemens surge up to 5% as govt proposes 33% jump in capex outlay
Indian Hotels soars 7% on heavy volumes backed by strong Q3 show
Markets 'overpricing' banks' risk from Adani exposure: Societe Generale
Adani group shares extend fall; Adani Total Gas tanks 51% in five days
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Budget 2023 ticks all checkboxes; Adani group stocks played spoilsport
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Aquaculture stocks soar after govt slashes customs duty on shrimp feed

Shares of Avanti Feeds, Coastal Corporation, and Waterbase soared up to 20 per cent in trade, as against a 2.05 per cent climb in the S&P BSE Sensex

Topics
Budget 2023 | acquaculture sector | Avanti Feeds Waterbase

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Strong orders to push up exports of shrimps

Aquaculture companies garnered interest in Wednesday's trade after the government proposed to slash customs duty on shrimp feed to promote exports. Shares of Avanti Feeds, Coastal Corporation, and Waterbase soared up to 20 per cent in trade, as against a 2.05 per cent climb in the S&P BSE Sensex.

In the Union Budget 2023-24, the government announced a reduction in customs duty on key inputs for producing shrimp food, which would gradually generate marine exports. According to the India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry, India's exports of prawns and shrimps feed jumped 132 per cent to Rs 18,311 lakh in 2022-23 (April-November).

Analysts shared an optimistic tone over the government's step towards enhancement and development of horticulture.

"Companies like Avanti Feeds and Apex Frozen will benefit from Rs 60,000 crore outlay plan set for fisheries. With Rs 2,200 crore allocated to horticulture development, these steps taken by the government will lead to the enhancement of other crops and agriculture," said Urmi Shah, Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities.

However, so far this fiscal year (FY23), shares of Avanti Feeds, Coastal Corporation, and Waterbase were under pressure, as they slumped up to 37 per cent. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 1.57 per cent, during the same period.

In the July-September quarter of FY23, Avanti Feeds gross income rose 8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,349 crore, while profit before tax (PBT) soared 137 per cent YoY to Rs 90 crore in Q2FY23. As the company manages almost a quarter of the aquafeed market in India, the management projected shrimp exports to be around 13,000 metric ton in FY23.

Besides, Coastal Corporation reported a 17 per cent YoY decline in total revenues to Rs 10,093 lakh in Q2FY23. PBT, too, slumped 13 per cent YoY to Rs 933 lakh in the second quarter of FY23.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Budget 2023

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 15:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.