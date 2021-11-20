Aramco deal on backburner a minor setback; buy RIL on dips: Analysts

The deal between Reliance Industries (RIL) and global oil giant Saudi Aramco for a 20 per cent stake acquisition by the Saudi firm in the oil to chemicals (O2C) business of the former being put on the backburner is a minor setback for the Mukesh Ambani-controlled firm, said analysts.

A correction in the stock in the backdrop of this development, they feel, is a good opportunity to buy from a long-term perspective. “The deal with Saudi Aramco being put on the backburner will be sentimentally negative for the stock as it had already pencilled in the development to quite an extent. The ...