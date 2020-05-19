Are IndiGo, SpiceJet and IRCTC a good contrarian bet? What charts say

As the nation-wide lockdown enters its fourth phase, albeit with some relaxations, air and rail travel continues to be suspended. Most of the related stocks in these two sectors have taken a hit at the bourses over the past few weeks.

Does the fall in these counters present a good entry point for someone who is willing to hold these for the next 12 - 24 months? Here's how they look on the technical charts. Indian Railway Ctrng nd Trsm Corp Ltd (IRCTC): The stock witnessed a rally of around 80 per cent from its March 2020 low of Rs 800 levels till mid April 2020. Given suhc a massive ...