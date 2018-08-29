JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKETS LIVE: Indices trade flat, Nifty above 11,700 ahead of F&O expiry
Business Standard

Artson Engineering hits upper circuit on purchase order from Thyssenkrupp

The stock was trading at Rs 68.95 up 13.31% from the previous close after the company said it received a purchase order from Thyssenkrupp Industries India of approximately Rs 150 million.

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Stock market

Shares of Artson Engineering hit its upper circuit at Rs 73 per share on BSE in early trade on Wednesday in an otherwise flat market.

The company said that it has received a purchase order from Thyssenkrupp Industries India of approximately Rs 150 million. The announcement was made after market hours Tuesday, August 28, 2018.

Artson will provide fabrication and supply of approximately 2,000 MT CHP structures for a power plant in UP, the company said in a BSE filing. The order is to be executed in 5 months.


At 10:50 am, Artson Engineering was trading at Rs 69.15 up 13.64% from the previous close. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was at 38,912, up 0.04%. Market cap of the company stood at Rs 2.56 billion.

The stock had hit a high of Rs 73 and a low of Rs 66.10 so far during the day. It had touched its 52-week high of Rs 134.95 on January 3, 2018, and 52-week low of Rs 53.05 on June 5, 2018.


.
First Published: Wed, August 29 2018. 10:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements