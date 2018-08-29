Artson Engineering hits upper circuit on purchase order from Thyssenkrupp

Shares of hit its upper circuit at Rs 73 per share on in early trade on Wednesday in an otherwise flat market.

The company said that it has received a purchase order from of approximately Rs 150 million. The announcement was made after market hours Tuesday, August 28, 2018.

Artson will provide fabrication and supply of approximately 2,000 MT CHP structures for a power plant in UP, the company said in a filing. The order is to be executed in 5 months.