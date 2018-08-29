Artson Engineering hits upper circuit on purchase order from Thyssenkrupp

-
ALSO READ
Tata Steel: Deal with ThyssenKrupp to revive sentiment; boost stock
ThyssenKrupp labour union, activist investor Cevian Capital call for peace
Reliance Industries hits new high; soars 37% thus far in FY19
Tata Steel-Thyssenkrupp JV seen credit neutral amid high leverage: Fitch
Market debut: Varroc Engineering lists at 6.7% premium wrt issue price
-
The company said that it has received a purchase order from Thyssenkrupp Industries India of approximately Rs 150 million. The announcement was made after market hours Tuesday, August 28, 2018.
Artson will provide fabrication and supply of approximately 2,000 MT CHP structures for a power plant in UP, the company said in a BSE filing. The order is to be executed in 5 months.
The stock had hit a high of Rs 73 and a low of Rs 66.10 so far during the day. It had touched its 52-week high of Rs 134.95 on January 3, 2018, and 52-week low of Rs 53.05 on June 5, 2018.
.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU