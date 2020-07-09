As AMC equity flows taper, investors urged to wait till situation improves

There is little doubt that in the long run, financialisation of savings and rising awareness about equity investing bodes well for asset management companies (AMC) like HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) and Nippon Life India Asset Management Company (Nippon AMC).

However, at a time when retail participation in equities is rising, the continuous decline in net equity inflows seen in the last three months is worrying investors about the prospects of AMCs. According to data published by Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), the mutual funds industry saw net equity ...