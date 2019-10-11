As Q2FY20 results season gets underway, here's how to play the markets

As markets prepare themselves for the September quarter results season (Q2FY20), most analysts expect the July-September 2019 period to be one of the worst quarters for corporate earnings in recent years.

Gains from the corporate tax cut last month, they believe, are likely to be offset by lower sales volume and revenue contraction in key sectors such as automobiles, energy, metals, and mining. “Underlying demand slowdown in the domestic economy and weak global commodities prices are expected to take a toll on earnings with very few bright spots, if any. However, it is important ...