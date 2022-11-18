As Sensex struggles at 62,000, Nifty at 18,500, here's what can happen next

Since conquering 61,000 on the BSE Sensex and 18,200 on the Nifty 50 earlier this November, both the key benchmark indices seem to be facing relentless challenges to rally further. On Friday, the BSE Sensex declined 150 points or 0.24 per cent to 61,600 level, while Nifty 50 lost 53 points or 0.27 per cent to trade at 18,290 in early deals.

