Ashapura Intimates stock in free fall even as company's MD goes missing

Shares of Mumbai-based innerwear garments brand Fashion are in a free fall even as the company's managing director Harshad Thakkar has gone missing. In the past two weeks, the stock has crashed more than 60 per cent and continues to hit lower circuit on the bourses every day.

“This is to inform you that a missing person complaint has been filed with by the family of our managing director. The complaint is being presently investigated,” the company said in a stock exchange notification on Wednesday.

“The professional management team along with Darshana Thakkar, who has been with the company since last few years and has been driving the design and production functions at the company, will be overseeing the operations of the company. The board of the company will be meeting in the first week of November 2018 to finalise the necessary actions for continuing the growth momentum in the business and capital requirement,” the notice added.

The slide in the fashion house's stock price has hit a few institutional investors, including DSP Mutual Fund, which held around five per cent stake in the company at the end of the June quarter. Other institutional investors include Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance and World Investment Opportunities Funds. The promoter holding in the company stood at 57 per cent at the end of the second quarter. The latest shareholding in the company couldn’t be ascertained.

A large part of the promoter holding in the company is pledged.

The recent drop in share price has resulted in the transfer of ownership of a certain number of shares from the promoter to

In another notification on Wednesday, announced that it had acquired a 28.72 per cent stake which was pledged against a loan. This transaction, along with the 4.21 per cent stake already owned by India Infoline Finance, takes IIFL group's total holdings in the company to 32.93 per cent.

Market players said the large acquisition may trigger an open offer as it would result in a change of control at However, the shares acquired by IIFL don’t have any voting rights, says the disclosure.

got listed in April 2013 on the BSE SME platform. In June 2015, the company's shares were migrated to the mainboard. The company is currently valued at Rs 4.3 billion.

Incorporated in 2006, Ashapura Intimates is an innerwear retailer under the brand name 'Valentine'.