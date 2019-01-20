Over two-thirds of BSE 500 stocks slip below 200-day moving average

More than two-thirds of BSE-500 stocks have slipped below their 200-day moving average (DMA) following the recent sell-off in mid- and small-cap stocks. The 200-DMA — nearly a year’s average of closing prices — is analysed by traders to understand the market sentiment. A fall below these levels indicates a weak trend.

Among individual stocks, Shankara Building Products and Infibeam Avenues are trading more than 60 per cent below their 200-DMA. Meanwhile, stocks like Adani Power, Linde India and Bata India have stayed above their 200-DMAs. Adani Power is trading 57 per cent ...