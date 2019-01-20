Street signs: MFs worried about IL&FS, AMCs hit by new changes, and more

MFs worried about IL&FS With IL&FS group companies continuing to default on payments, fund managers are worried about the state of the debt market.

So much so that Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (MF) CEO A Balasubramanian took to Twitter on Friday evening seeking help from the government. “This move of IL&FS is putting the well ring-fenced structure under bigger risk; potentially putting infrastructure asset refinancing at a bigger risk; your intervention is necessary,” tweeted Balasubramanian. IL&FS and its group companies have not been able to service their debt for a ...