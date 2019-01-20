Asia to dominate global stock markets, IPO over the next few decades

Asian markets are set to dominate the global capital markets over the next few decades. The combined value of the global stock markets would increase by 38 per cent from $84 trillion at the end of 2017, according to The New Financial Global Capital Markets Growth Index, commissioned by the Global Financial Markets Association (GFMA).

The majority of this growth (55 per cent) would come from the stock markets in emerging economies. The stock markets of emerging economies in the Asia Pacific region would double in value, whereas the markets in Europe would increase by less than one-fifths, ...