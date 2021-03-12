Asian stocks trail their US peers for third week, shows data

-
While a rout in Chinese equities and global concerns about rising Treasury yields have weighed on shares in Asia, the US market is seen getting a boost from an impending $1.9 trillion stimulus plan. That said, Thursday’s strong rebound in China offers promise for Asian stock bulls, even as the regional gauge trails the S&P 500 on a year-to-date basis.
