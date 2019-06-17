Aster DM Healthcare gains 7% after ICRA upgrades rating of bank facilities

Shares of surged 7 per cent to Rs 144 on the on Monday in an otherwise weak market after rating agency upgraded the credit rating of the company's long-term bank facilities from ' BBB+ (positive)'to ' A- (stable)'.

The healthcare services firm said that ICRA has reaffirmed the credit rating of 'ICRA A2+' for the short-term facilities of the Company.

“The upgrade in the ratings takes into account the continued double-digit top-line growth of the Group’s operations, backed by ramp-up of new facilities and improving operations in the existing facilities,” ICRA said in rating rational.

The stable outlook reflects ICRA’s expectation that the Group will continue to benefit from its established market position in the GCC Healthcare sector and its emerging presence in India. The outlook may be revised to Positive if higher cash accruals and moderate capital expenditure further improve the capital structure of the company. The outlook may be revised to ‘Negative’ if substantially large debt-funded capex / acquisition or lower-than-expected profitability weakens the leverage and coverage indicators, ICRA said.

At 03:14 pm, the stock was trading 5 per cent higher at Rs 141 on the BSE, as compared to 1.3 per cent decline in the S&P The trading volumes on the counter jumped more than four-fold with a combined 133,403 shares changing hands on the and so far.