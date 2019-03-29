AstraZeneca Pharma, Britannia, Wabco and Eicher Motors to watch out for

At 08:48 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading at 11,663, down 7 points or 0.06 per cent. Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

AstraZeneca Pharma: AstraZeneca Plc has inked $6.9 billion breast, gastric cancer therapy deal with the Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo Co.

Britannia: The company will replace HPCL in Nifty50 index today, as per reports.

Adani Ports: According to news reports, Adani Logistics, a wholly-owned arm of Adani Ports & SEZ, on Thursday signed an agreement to acquire 100 per cent in Innovative B2B Logistics Solutions (InLogistics), a rail-based logistic firm controlled by private equity firm True North for an enterprise value of Rs 331.5 crore.

Wabco: WABCO Holdings Inc. entered into a definitive merger agreement with ZF Friedrichshafen AG to sell all of its outstanding shares in an all-cash transaction at $136.5 per share aggregating to $7 billion to ZF Friedrichshafen.

Eicher Motors: According to news reports, BofAML has downgraded the stock to underperform and lowered the target to Rs 19,000 from Rs 26,000 per share, earlier.

OMCs: HSBC sees more upside in OMCs as it feels earnings upgrades are likely for both FY19-20.

It has maintained buy on BPCL, HPCL, and IOC.

Lupin: Lupin has launched Fluocinonide Ointment, which is used for inflammation treatment.

Wipro: The firm has signed an MoU with IIT Kharagpur for research on 5G Technology and Artificial Intelligence.

Jet Airways: Jet Airways has defaulted in repaying $140-million loan to HSBC Bank "because of temporary liquidity constraints".

Tata Power: It has signed a power purchase agreement with BEST (Mumbai Area Municipality) for the supply of 676.69 MW of power for a period of five years till March 2024.