AT1 bonds: Over Rs 11,000 cr worth call option due for SBI in FY22

The controversy over circular issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on has put spotlight on additional tier I bonds issued by banks.

Public and private sector banks have issued worth Rs 1.02 trillion as of March 2021 and call option is due for Rs 31,290 crore in the next financial year.

Here is look at outstanding of select banks and amount for call option in due in FY22. has maximum issuances followed by BoB, and ICICI Bank.