Advisors push AT1 bonds to HNIs to take advantage of surge in yields
Business Standard

AT1 bonds: Over Rs 11,000 cr worth call option due for SBI in FY22

Here is look at outstanding AT1 bonds of select banks and amount for call option in due in FY22

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

Public and private sector banks have issued AT1 bonds worth Rs 1.02 trillion as of March 2021 and call option is due for Rs 31,290 crore in the next financial year

The controversy over circular issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on perpetual bonds has put spotlight on additional tier I bonds issued by banks.

Public and private sector banks have issued AT1 bonds worth Rs 1.02 trillion as of March 2021 and call option is due for Rs 31,290 crore in the next financial year.

chart
Here is look at outstanding AT1 bonds of select banks and amount for call option in due in FY22. SBI has maximum issuances followed by BoB, and ICICI Bank.
First Published: Thu, March 18 2021. 01:21 IST

