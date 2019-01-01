Atul Auto surges 17% following December sales figures

Shares of surged 17 per cent to Rs 338.50 apiece on the in morning trade after the company posted a strong 50 per cent growth in numbers for 2018.

The three- wheeler manufacturer sold 4,332 units in against 2,890 units in the same month last year.

The company’s total vehicle during quarter grew 39 per cent at 13,808 units, as compared to 9,922 units sold in the previous year quarter.

Total for the period April to December was up 21.4 per cent at 37,767 units against 31,120 units.

in its investor meet said the growth drivers in near term are network expansion - deeper penetration in the domestic market, exploring overseas market, introduction of e-vehicles in the potential domestic market and developing various applications and upgrading the existing product portfolio.

The company had reported a muted 1.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit at Rs 25 crore during the first half of (April-September) of the financial year 2018-19. Total operational income grew 8 per cent YoY to Rs 314 crore during the period.

"With GST having been successfully implemented, trade conditions have stabilised and we are witnessing a gradual improvement in demand. With announcement of budgetary allocation of Rs.14.34 lakh crore in the rural area for fiscal year 2018-19, the demand from rural sector will probably go up. We expect government spending plans such as increases to Minimum Support Price (MSP), provision of health insurance, etc. to bolster rural development and drive consumption," said in 2018 annual report.

In the calendar year 2018, the stock had underperformed the market by falling 37 per cent as compared to a 6 per cent rise in the S&P Sensex.

At 11:02 am, the stock was trading 15.5 per cent higher at Rs 335 on the BSE, as compared to a 0.22 per cent fall in S&P Sensex. Around 426,970 equity shares were traded on the BSE and so far.