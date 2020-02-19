JUST IN
Indices fall for fourth day as investors fret over impact of coronavirus
Business Standard

AUM for gold ETFs up 30% in one year as investors rekindle interest

Hopes of further gains in the price of the previous metal could sustain inflows into gold ETFs

Samie Modak & Dilip Jha  |  Mumbai 

Domestic investors are rekindling their interest in gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs), amid a sharp rally in prices of the yellow metal. In January, gold ETFs offered by mutual funds (MFs) saw net inflows of Rs 202 crore, the most since December 2012. In the previous 12 months, the average flows into these investment vehicle was a paltry Rs 16 crore, shows data provided by Value Research.

Further, the assets under management (AUM) of gold ETFs has soared to Rs 6,207 crore, the most since September 2016. In the past one year, assets have soared by over 30 per cent. This surge has ...

First Published: Wed, February 19 2020. 01:04 IST

