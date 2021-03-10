Aurionpro soars 44% in 2 days on strategic partnership with Future-Tech UK

Shares of Aurionpro Solutions, on Wednesday, were locked in 20 per cent upper circuit for the second straight day at a fresh 52-week high of Rs 120.60 on the BSE after the company announced the signing of the strategic partnership with Future-Tech, UK for data center design and consultancy projects in India & South Asia.

The information technology (IT) software products company's stock has rallied 44 per cent in the past two trading days. The trading volumes on the counter jumped over five-fold with a combined 710,000 equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. There were pending buy orders for around 90,000 shares on both the exchanges at 11:15 am, data shows.

The management said that Aurionpro has ventured into this business at a right time as Indian Data Centre market is likely to reach US$ 4 Billion. Further, COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the pace of digitisation and as the world is gearing up for the 5G technology, the requirement for the world class Data Centers will increase multi fold. Aurionpro, with its capacity, experience and best resources is poised to tap the immense opportunities in this space, it said.

In a press release, Aurionpro said that it has ventured into the Data Centre building, consulting and hybrid cloud services in recent years and has built a strong team of industry veterans, with over 20+ years of experience in the field, for this purpose.

Aurionpro has also signed up with one of the customers and is providing consultancy and assistance for rolling out of 100 MW Data Centers within next few years. Further, Aurionpro is also providing consultancy to the other industry leaders on Data Centre designs and implementation, it said.

Future-Tech, head quartered in Wokingham, England will bring further specialisation, engineering excellence and direct industry knowledge to the company’s established and expanding team within India and South Asia. Future-tech has been engaged on providing more than 3GW of data centre capacity. The Future Tech is involved in the projects ranging from high density and micro-edge environments to multi-MW campuses, the largest so far being more than 270MW, the company said.