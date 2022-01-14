Aurobindo Pharma down 5% on USFDA warning letter for Hyderabad unit

Shares of slipped 5 per cent to Rs 684.50 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade after the company said the has received a warning letter from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Unit I, an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility in Hyderabad.

At 12:30 pm; the stock traded 4 per cent lower at Rs 690, as compared to 0.40 per cent decline on the S&P BSE Sensex. The stock had hit a 52-week low of Rs 620.55 on November 11, 2021. The trading volume at the counter jumped over four-fold with a combined 4.13 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

On November 10, 2021, had said that the company received a communication from the USFDA classifying the inspection conducted at its Unit I (API) manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, India between August 2 to August 12, 2021 as Official Action Indicated (OAI), keeping the status unchanged.

This action follows the recent inspection of the Unit by the USFDA in August 2021. The company believes that this will not impact the existing business from this facility, said in a exchange filing today.

The company further said that it will be engaging with the regulator and is fully committed in resolving this issue at the earliest. The company is also committed to maintaining the highest quality manufacturing standards at all of its facilities across the globe, it said.