JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Rupee opens 23 paise lower at 70.26 against US dollar
Business Standard

Aurobindo Pharma falls 6% after USFDA classifies inspection as OAI

Aurobindo Pharma has already submitted its initial response to USFDA

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Aurobindo Pharma
Aurobindo Pharma | Photo: Wikipedia

Aurobindo Pharma shares fell 6 per cent to Rs 682 in early morning trade on the BSE on Friday after the drug firm announced that the American drug regulator classified the inspection of the company’s API intermediates facilities of Unit I, IX and XI as Official Action Indicated (OAI).

“The company has received letters from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) classifying the inspections concluded at our API facilities of Unit I and XI and intermediates facility of unit IX in February 2019 as Official Action Indicated (OAI).” the regulatory fiing said.

Aurobindo Pharma has already submitted its initial response to USFDA.

"The company is sending further updates on the committed corrective actions," it said, adding that it was confident that these OAI classifications will not have an impact on disruption of supplies or the revenue from operations of these facilities.

At 09:54 am, Aurobindo Pharma was trading 5.4 per cent lower at Rs 686 on the BSE, as compared to a 0.41 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The counter has seen huge trading volumes with a combined 1.86 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE in the first 40 minutes of trade.

First Published: Fri, May 17 2019. 09:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements