Auto, banks, realty, Jet Airways and ZEE among top stocks to track today

At 08:36 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 17.50 points or 0.15 per cent higher at 11,730, indicating a positive start for the Nifty50 index back home.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Rate-sensitive stocks: Bank, auto and realty stocks may remain in focus today as the RBI will announce monetary policy decision on Thursday.

Jet Airways: The airline has deferred the March salary payment to its employees, citing "complexities" involved in the finalisation of the debt-recast plan, under which the SBI-led consortium of lenders has taken over the management control of the airline.

ZEE: Zee Entertainment Enterprises is said to be considering tapping private equity (PE) investors as part of their stake sale process after the breakdown in talks with Sony. Gruh Finance, Bandhan Bank: The companies have got approval from exchanges for the merger.

Suven Life Sciences: The company has secured Product Patents in Israel, Japan, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

RIL: As per news reports, Credit Suisse has initiated the coverage on the stock with a neutral rating.

Besides, the company has entered into a strategic transaction with Haptik, India's leading Conversational AI Platform.

Godrej Properties: The firm has entered into a joint venture with Omkar to develop 4.25 acres property in Mumbai.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The company on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 17,300 crore in the March quarter of 2018-19 and plans to borrow Rs 26,000 crore in the current financial year.

Coffee Day Enterprises: Company to invest Rs 26 crore in Coffee Day Consultancy Services.

CEAT: The company's board has approved the acquisition of arm CEAT Specialty Tyres with self.

Godrej Agrovet has hiked stake in its arm Godrej Maxximilk from 52.06 per cent to 62.97 per cent.

Gujarat Gas has received a grant of authorisation for six city gas distribution networks.

Shriram Transport Finance Board approves raising up to $2 billion via global MTNs and $750 million via overseas debt.