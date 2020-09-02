Maruti, Tata Motors: Auto stocks likely to gain as August sales improve

Sales for most automobile companies in India inched up in August over the same month last year. Maruti Suzuki, for instance, reported a jump of 20 per cent in domestic sales in August, the car market leader said on Tuesday.

During the month, the local arm of the Japanese carmaker despatched 116,704 units over 97,061 units a year ago. Despatches at India’s top two carmakers — Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) and Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) — zipped past not only the pre-Covid phase, but also the months preceding the pandemic, indicating long-built pent-up demand. READ MORE ...