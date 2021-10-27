Avendus PE Investment launches second structured credit fund

-
Avendus PE Investment Advisors, an asset management arm of Avendus Group, is launching Avendus Structured Credit Fund II, the second structured credit fund under the alternative investment fund (AIF) Category II. The fund is targeting a total corpus of Rs 1,000 crore, including the green-shoe option of Rs 500 crore.
The fund is sector agnostic and focused on the performing credit space, providing structured credit solutions to high performing businesses and entrepreneurs. The fund plans to invest in secured transactions of operating companies as well as holding companies.
Nilesh Dhedhi, fund manager, Avendus Structured Credit Fund, said: “It has become increasingly evident that the conventional pool of debt is not able to meet the increasing demand for structured credit in India. Through the new fund, we continue to increase our footprint in the credit investment space and strengthen our investment strategy to provide structured credit solutions to larger businesses while generating superior risk adjusted returns for our investors.”
The Avendus Structured Credit Platform has a track record of over 10 years, including an investment track record of over five years through Avendus Finance and the first AIF Category II fund, Avendus Structured Credit Fund I.
The latter was launched in October 2017, and has invested in nine transactions, of which five have been fully exited and two partially.
