Avenue Supermarts, EIH: 10 stocks to buy in Muhurat trading for Samvat 2076

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd (KANSAINER): This counter has passed the resistance of Rs 545 – a level it has been struggling to cross since the past one year. On a bigger scale, Kansai Nerolac is showing stability above Rs 500 levels. The positive trend should take this counter to Rs 600 levels.

The weekly chart indicates formation of 'Inverse Head and Shoulder'. Although a confirm breakout is yet to take shape, still the counter is exhibiting upside on the charts as volumes spike.