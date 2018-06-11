Avenue Supermarts hits new high; market-cap crosses Rs 1-trillion mark

Shares of Avenue Supermarts, which owns and operates stores, have crossed Rs 1-trillion market capitalisation (market-cap) on Monday after the stock price of the company hit new high on the

The stock hit a new high of Rs 1,620 on the in early morning trade today, surpassing its previous high of Rs 1,606 recorded on May 31, 2018, on the same day the company had briefly breached Rs 1 lakh crore in the market-cap for the first time ever.

with the m-cap of Rs 1.01 trillion stands in at number 28th position in overall m-cap ranking at 09:32 am, the data shows. The stock was trading 1% higher at Rs 1,609 as compared to 0.39% rise the S&P BSE Sensex.

Shares of Radhakishan Damani-led have risen 19% from its recent low of Rs 1,359 on May 23, after the company announced that promoter would pare his stake to comply with the shareholding norms.

On May 24, the company said the founder Radhakishan Damani completed sale of 6.24 million shares, or 1%, of total equity of the company for achieving minimum public share holding. The name of the buyers not ascertained immediately.

Shares of have been on a joy ride since after the company got listed on stock exchanges. The stock has risen 153% since listing on March 21, 2017 as compared to 21% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. It zoomed as much as 441% from the issue price of Rs 299 offered at the time of its initial share sale.