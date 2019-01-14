Avenue Supermarts, Infosys and Sun Pharma among top stocks to track

Most Asian stocks were trading lower in the early trade on Monday, following flat close of US stocks on Friday. At 08:55 am, the Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 0.50 points higher at 10,817.50, indicating a flat opening for the domestic stocks back home.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Avenue Supermarts: Avenue Supermarts, which runs the D-Mart supermarket chain, Saturday posted 2.1 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 257 crore for the December 2018 quarter. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 252 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Infosys: India's second largest IT services firm raised FY19 growth guidance. It also announced special dividend and Rs 8,260 crore share buyback through open market route.



YES Bank: India’s fourth-largest private sector bank on Saturday announced the appointment of Brahm Dutt as non-executive part-time chairman. He is currently also the chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Sun Pharma: The drug major on Friday said it has launched Xelpros in the US markets. In September 2018, Sun and its research arm Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) had received USFDA approval for their novel drug Xelpros (Latanoprost ophthalmic emulsion).

Zydus Wellness: The company plans to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

Adani Green: The company has acquired balance 51 per cent equity of Kodangal Solar Parks Private (KSPPL) from FS India Devco. With this acquisition, KSPPL has become wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

IT, pharma stocks: US President Donald Trump said on Friday he was planning changes including a possible pathway to US citizenship to foreigners holding H-1B visas, issued temporarily to highly educated immigrants who work in specialty occupations such as technology or medicine.



Tata Sponge Iron on Saturday reported a 25.5 per cent drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 26.81 crore for the December 2018 quarter. However, the firm's total income rose 22.4 per cent to Rs 276.8 crore in October-December 2018 from Rs 226.12 crore in the year-ago period.