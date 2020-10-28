Avenue Supermarts trades higher for fifth straight day, up 14% in 2 weeks

-
ALSO READ
Avenue Supermarts falls 2% as profit dips 38% YoY in September quarter
DMart slips 15% in 4 days, hits over 3-month low on weak Q1 earnings
Avenue Supermarts dips 6% post Q1 nos; Analysts cut target price up to 34%
After muted Q2 show, DMart's sales may gain traction in third quarter
DMart sales recover from June lows though volumes remain sub-par
-
At 12:41 pm, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1.1 per cent at 40,067 points on the BSE. In the past two weeks, the stock outperformed the market by gaining 14 per cent, as compared to 2 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.
While announcing the September quarter (Q2FY21) results on October 17, the company’s management said that month-on-month sales have improved during this quarter – August was better than July and September was better than August.
The fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) and staples demand remains robust. September 2020 sales of all stores exceeded September 2019 sales for FMCG and Staples while General Merchandise and Garments did lesser sales in the same period. However, discretionary consumption has seen significant improvement over Q1FY21, it said.
Further, it has expanded its ecommerce operations s (‘D-Mart Ready’) in select pin codes of Pune. Trends indicate enhanced focus on e-commerce owing to change in industry dynamics with grocery e-commerce industry gaining significant traction during the pandemic.
The management said that the progress of the Covid pandemic and its impact on consumer spending during the festival period will determine the company’s financial performance for the next quarter. While large suppliers and FMCG business is trending better on sales as well as supplies, supply chains and manufacturing in the non-FMCG SME sector will take some time to get back to pre-Covid levels. Longer lead times, a slower response to immediate demand and the biggest festivals so close on the anvil would be more complicated for the non FMCG SME sector, it said.
“Robust liquidity position expected to provide impetus to store addition pace (mainly from FY22E onwards). Near term headwinds may have negative impact on the performance in FY21E but we remain structurally positive on the company and its long term growth prospects”, analysts at ICICI Securities said in result update.
Analysts at Motilal Oswal Securities believe, unlike other retailers, grocery retailers catering to essentials have seen swift recovery from Covid-19. "We believe the gradual unlocking of the nation would lead to positive sales from 3QFY21, supported by improving sales from the general merchandise and apparel category," the brokerage firm said in result update.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU