JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

IRB Infra Developers advances 4% post Q1 results; here's what analysts say
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Axis Bank, Max Fin: How to trade these stocks after a tweak in the deal

Max Financial may see a follow-up buying, eventually resulting in an optimistic medium term outlook.

Topics
Axis Bank life insurance | Max Financial Services | Buzzing stocks

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

Shares of Max Financial Services advanced around 15 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 630.9 on the BSE on Tuesday, a day after the company said that Axis Bank has reduced the size of the stake that it plans to buy in Max Life Insurance to 17 per cent from 29 per cent. Axis Bank's move comes months after media reports said the deal, announced in April, ran into a regulatory roadblock over certain clauses in the agreement.

READ MORE Axis Bank stock, on the other hand, was trading nearly 2 per cent higher at Rs 454.45. Below is a look at what charts indicate for these two ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Tue, August 25 2020. 13:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU