Axis Bank changes plan, cuts stake purchase in Max Life to 17%

-
ALSO READ
Axis Bank to buy 29% in Max Life Insurance, raise its total stake to 30%
Max Financial, Axis Bank gain up to 6% on Max Life Insurance deal
Axis Bank set to acquire 29% stake in Max Life Insurance for Rs 1,592 crore
Axis deal should boost our growth target and margin: Max Life's Tripathy
Axis Bank Q4 results: Lender's asset quality worrying for investors still
-
Axis Bank
The private-sector lender's move comes months after media reports said the deal, announced in April, ran into a regulatory roadblock over certain clauses in the agreement.
The lender and the insurer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The financial terms of the revised deal were not disclosed.
Axis Bank, which already holds a minority stake in Max Life, will own an 18% interest in the insurer after the deal, the Mumbai-based lender said in a regulatory filing.
It had initially planned to raise its stake in the insurer to 30% for about Rs 1590 crore.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU