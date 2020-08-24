JUST IN
Axis Bank changes plan, cuts stake purchase in Max Life to 17%

Axis Bank, which already holds a minority stake in Max Life, will own an 18% interest in the insurer after the deal

Axis Bank | Max Life Insurance

Reuters  |  Bengaluru 

Axis Bank
It had initially planned to raise its stake in the insurer to 30% for about Rs 1590 crore

Axis Bank said on Monday it has reduced the size of the stake that it plans to buy in Max Life Insurance to 17% from 29%.

The private-sector lender's move comes months after media reports said the deal, announced in April, ran into a regulatory roadblock over certain clauses in the agreement.

The lender and the insurer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The financial terms of the revised deal were not disclosed.

Axis Bank, which already holds a minority stake in Max Life, will own an 18% interest in the insurer after the deal, the Mumbai-based lender said in a regulatory filing.

It had initially planned to raise its stake in the insurer to 30% for about Rs 1590 crore.
First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 17:22 IST

