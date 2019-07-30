Axis Bank reports 95% YoY rise in PAT at Rs 1,370 cr; provisions rise QoQ

Axis Bank on Tuesday, reported a net profit of Rs 1,370 crore, up 95.4 per cent YoY, from a PAT of Rs 701.1 crore in the same quarter last year. The numbers were still below most analysts' expectations.



Analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher, for instance, had pegged the bank’s profit at Rs 1,860.3 crore, up 165 per cent YoY. This would have been a nearly 24 per cent rise from the sequential profit of Rs 1,505.1 crore reported in the March quarter of previous fiscal (Q4FY19).

The Bank's asset quality remained flat sequentially. The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) came in at Rs 29,405 crore, down 1.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter, from Rs 29,789.4 crore in the March quarter of 2019. The GNPA , however, fell 10 per cent YoY from Rs 32,662 crore in Q1FY19. Thus, the GNPA ratio was 5.25 per cent in the recently concluded quarter, down from 6.52 per cent in Q1FY19 but flat from 5.26 per cent in Q4FY19.



This was in-line with the analysts' expectations. Analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher had expected Axis Bank’s gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio to reduce by 126 basis points YoY, but come flat sequentially at 5.26 per cent. It was 6.52 per cent in Q1FY19 and 5.26 per cent in Q4FY19.The private lender's net NPA, however, showed improvement. It came in at Rs 11,037 crore in the recently concluded quarter, down 2.1 per cent sequentially and 26 per cent YoY. It was Rs 11,275.60 crore in Q4FY19 and Rs 14,901.56 crore in Q1FY19.

Fresh slippages were at Rs 4,798 crore. The Bank's provisions increased to Rs 3,814.58 crore up from Rs 3,337.7 crore in the year ago period and Rs 2,711.43 crore in Q4FY19.