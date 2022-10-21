Axis Bank surges 7%, hits record high on strong Q2 earnings

Shares of hit a record high of Rs 879.95 on surging 7 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade after the bank reported better-than-expected results for the September quarter (Q2FY23). The stock of private sector lender surpassed its previous high of Rs 866.60, touched on October 25, 2021.

on Thursday reported a 70 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit for the July-September quarter at Rs 5,330 crore as a healthy increase in net interest income and margins boosted the private lender’s bottomline. Sequentially, the bank’s net profit rose 29 per cent from Rs 4,125 crore in Q1.

In Q2, Axis Bank’s net interest income was at Rs 10,360 crore, up 31 per cent YoY and 10 per cent quarter-on-quarter. The bank’s net interest margin improved 57 bps YoY and 36 bps sequentially at 3.96 per cent.

Axis Bank’s asset quality improved, with the gross NPA ratio falling to 2.5 per cent as on September 30 from 3.53 per cent a year ago and 2.76 per cent a quarter ago. The net NPA ratio was at 0.51 per cent versus 1.08 per cent a year ago and 0.64 per cent on June 30. READ MORE



The bank’s fresh slippages moderated to Rs 3,380 crore, which coupled with healthy recoveries and upgrades enabled an improvement in asset quality ratios. Restructured book remains controlled at 0.38 per cent of customer assets.

delivered stellar performance in 2QFY23, driven by sharp margin expansion and a significant decline in provisions along with improving trends in cost metrics, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

The bank’s business growth recovered in the current quarter after a QoQ decline witnessed in 1QFY23. Asset quality continues to improve, aided by moderation in slippages and healthy recoveries, and upgrades. Restructured book moderated further while higher provisioning buffer provides comfort, the brokerage firm said and reiterates ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with target price of Rs 975 per share.

Axis Bank’s performance is ahead of estimates. Focus on balance sheet growth along with improvement in RoA is expected to aid valuation. We remain bullish on Axis Bank future performance, ICICI Securities said in a note.

Despite concerns on a few areas, we like the bank and maintain BUY with the FV at Rs 1,000 (Rs 960 earlier), analysts at Kotak Securities said. “We acknowledge the concerns that probably have no convincing answers today. However, we believe a positive view is perhaps a more convincing one to make, given that asset quality is not a concern and the bank has a superior liability franchise. Even if the NIM were to come under pressure, the bank has adequate buffers that can be unwound next year, which implies that the risk to earnings downgrade is quite limited,” the brokerage firm said in result update.