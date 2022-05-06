Axis MF suspends two fund managers amid allegations of irregularities

-
ALSO READ
Axis Bank's re-rating 'imminent' provided it manages one operational metric
Axis Bank to report Q3 result today; here's what leading brokerages expect
Can weak operational performance in Q4 delay Axis Bank's re-rating?
Future Retail guilty of financial irregularities, says Amazon
Picking the right Mutual Fund for investment in 2022
-
Axis Mutual Fund has suspended two fund managers, Viresh Joshi and Deepak Agarwal, amid allegations of irregularities in managing their funds. The fund house has reassigned responsibilities to other fund managers for seven schemes.
In a statement, the fund house said it has launched a suo moto investigation two months ago to probe potential irregularities.
“Axis MF has been conducting a suo moto investigation over the last two months (since February 2022). The AMC has used reputed external advisors to aid the investigation. As part of the process, two fund managers have been suspended pending investigation of potential irregularities. We take compliance with applicable legal/regulatory requirements seriously, and have zero tolerance towards any instance of non-compliance,” it said.
Sources said the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) too has launched a preliminary investigation into the matter. The regulator might ask the fund house to send investment activity reports and could also check for possible nexus between the fund managers and brokers for potential front running of stocks.
Viresh Joshi has been associated with Axis AMC since 2009 and was the chief trader and fund manager. His core responsibilities included managing arbitrage fund & derivatives trading strategies. He used to oversee Axis Arbitrage Fund, Axis Technology ETF, and Axis Consumption ETF.
Deepak Agarwal joined Axis AMC in 2015 as a research analyst, equity. He was promoted to assistant fund manager (Equity) in 2020. Since 2021, he has been managing the Axis Quant Fund and the Axis Consumption ETF.
The data from Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) shows that Axis MF has an average asset under management (AAUM) of Rs 2.59 trillion and is the seventh largest fund house in the country in terms of assets.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU