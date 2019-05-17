Bajaj Auto, Dr Reddy's, IOC, Mindtree and IndiGo among top stocks to watch

At 08:21 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 17.50 points or 0.15 per cent lower at 11,287.50, indicating a tepid start for the Nifty50 index back home.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Earnings today: Bajaj Auto, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Indian Oil Corporation, Dr Lal PathLabs, UPL and Zee Learn are among the 84 companies that are slated to release their March quarter earnings later in the day.

IndiGo: Minority shareholders of IndiGo, the largest airline in the country by market share, have approached the board of directors, alleging operational mismanagement in the company, said a Business Standard report citing sources.

Jet Airways: The income-tax (I-T) department is set to appoint an independent auditor to conduct a special audit of the Jet Airways books in connection with the commission paid by the airline to its Dubai-based group entities for allegedly evading Rs 850 crore in taxes, Business Standard reported.

Mindtree: Engineering and construction major L&T on Thursday crossed the critical stake holding mark of 26 per cent in Mindtree, making it the single-largest shareholder in the Bengaluru-headquartered IT services firm.

NBFCs: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday asked finance companies with asset size more than Rs 5,000 crore to appoint a chief risk officer (CRO), who will function ‘independently to ensure the highest standards of risk management.'

DHFL: According to a news report by The Economic Times, the company is in talks with US-based Oaktree Capital on offloading wholesale real estate loans worth Rs 17,000-18,000 crore.

OMCs: Oil prices edged higher on Friday, extending gains into a fourth session on Middle-East tensions. Brent closed up 1.2 per cent on Thursday when prices hit a high of $73.36 a barrel - the highest since April 26.

Blue Dart: The company reported 9 per cent YoY growth in revenue to Rs 779 crore for the quarter ended March 2019. EBITDA margins contracted by 420 bps YoY to 3.7 per cent while PAT de-grew 62 per cent to Rs 13 crore.

Bajaj Finserv: Bajaj Finserv on Thursday posted a 32 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 839 crore for the March quarter of financial year 2018-19.

Jubilant FoodWorks: Foreign brokerage CLSA has retained buy rating on the stock wirth the target price of Rs 1,500 from Rs 1,600 earlier.