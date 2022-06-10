Bajaj Auto gains 2% in a weak market as board to mull buyback on June 14

-
ALSO READ
TCS' Rs 18,000-crore buyback opens today; should investors tender shares?
TCS' Rs 18,000 cr share buyback subscribed 4.5 times a day before close
Investors rush for TCS buyback: Should you join the bandwagon?
Street signs: Arbitrage opportunity from TCS buyback, MFI stocks & more
Ajanta Pharma gains 5% on share buyback plan, board to meet on Dec 28
-
Shares of Bajaj Auto advanced 2 per cent to Rs 3,965 on the BSE in Friday's trade, in an otherwise weak market, after the company said its board will consider buyback proposal on June 14, 2022. With this, the stock has rallied 5 per cent in two trading days. At 09:18 AM, Bajaj Auto was up 1.7 per cent as compared to 1 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.
"The meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 14 June 2022, inter-alia to consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company," Bajaj Auto said after market hours on Thursday.
The primary objective of a share buyback programme is to arrest the fall in the value of a stock by reducing the supply of the stock, which essentially pushes up the share price through a better price to earnings (P/E) multiple.
The reasons for buyback are to improve earnings per share; to improve return on capital, return on net worth and to enhance the long-term shareholder value; to provide an additional exit route to shareholders when shares are under-valued or are thinly traded; to enhance consolidation of stake in the company; to prevent unwelcome takeover bids; to return surplus cash to shareholders; to achieve optimum capital structure; to support share price during periods of sluggish market conditions and to service the equity more efficiently.
Earlier, on September 1, 2000, the company had made an offer to buyback about 18 million shares at a price of Rs 400 per share.
Bajaj Auto has outperformed the market in recent past with the stock ralling 11 per cent in the past one month, as against 0.53 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. Moreover, in past three and six months, Bajaj Auto gained 19 per cent each, as compared to a marginal 0.21 per cent gain and 7 per cent decline in the benchmark index, respectively, during the same period. However, in the past one year, the stock has underperformed the market by falling 6 per cent, as against 5 per cent rise in the Sensex.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU