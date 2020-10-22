Bajaj Auto Q2 PAT dips 22% YoY at Rs 1,194 crore; margin expands

-
Two-wheeler major Bajaj Auto on Thursday reported consolidated net profit of Rs 1,193.7 crore for the July-September quarter of FY21 (Q2FY21), down 21.6 per cent, from a profit of Rs 1,523.7 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, however, the profit surged 202 per cent from Rs 395.51 crore posted in the June quarter of FY21.
The company's revenue fell 7.15 per cent YoY to Rs 7,155.86 crore, as against Rs 7,707.32 crore in Q1FY20.
Analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher had pegged profit of Rs 1,209.5 crore and revenue at Rs 7,246.7 crore for the quarter. READ MORE
Standalone numbers
On a standalone basis, the net profit was Rs 1,138.2 crore, down 18.8 per cent from Rs 1,402.4 crore clocked in Q2FY20.
As on September 30, 2020, the company's surplus cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 16,240 crore as against Rs 14,232 crore as on June 30, 2020 and Rs 14,322 crore as on March 31, 2020.
Volumes
For the quarter under review, the company sold 10.53 lakh units. This includes 5.73 lakh units sold in the domestic markets and 4.79 lakh as exports. In the year-ago quarter, it had sold 11.73 lakh units in total.
"Domestic two-wheelers registered a strong turnaround in the first half of the quarter driven by pent up demand. While the exact festive spike is awaited, early signs show (strong) indications of a recovery. Industry grew by 7 per cent in Q2 and our growth was in line with Industry and hence our market share was 18.2 per cent in H1FY21 vs 18.1 per cent in H1FY20," the company said.
