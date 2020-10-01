Bajaj Auto rallies 8% on better-than-expected September sales

-
ALSO READ
Bajaj Auto plans to cut entry-level motorcycle models by a third
Bajaj Auto dips over 3% after reporting 9% YoY fall in August sales
Covid-19 impact: 50% pay cut at Bajaj Auto's Waluj plant in Aurangabad
Bajaj Auto rallies 6% on better-than-expected March quarter performance
Bajaj Auto Q1 preview: Higher other income to cushion decline in net profit
-
Overall, two-wheeler sales saw a jump of 20 per cent to 408,851 units in September as against 336,730 units in the same month last year. Exports of two-wheelers stood at 185,351 units last month, marking a rise of 16 per cent as compared to 159,382 units in September last year.
In August, Bajaj Auto had reported 9 per cent YoY fall in its total sales at 356,199 units as compared to 390,026 units in the same period a year ago.
Bajaj Auto is a prominent player in the domestic 2-W industry with market share of 12 per cent. It is also the leading 3-W player domestically and is also the largest exporter in the said category. The company, however, witnessed supply side issues in the recent past due to spread of Covid-19 infection in the Pune belt i.e. its main manufacturing as well as supply side hub. The company however realised cost efficiencies and was also a beneficiary of INR depreciation and is being reporting industry leading operating margins.
The company believes the impact of pent up demand related to lockdowns is largely behind and the underlying sentiment is still decent. Inventory levels are lower than normal for festive (at around five weeks) and will be increased over Sep/ Oct. It expects festive demand should be flat vs. last year’s good base.
“We like Bajaj's strategy of addressing the portfolio gaps in the domestic market, focus on improving the margin profile, its premium tie ups (Husquarna/ Triumph) and exposure to growth export markets. Management commentary guides to 2W demand trending back to normal despite small hiccups and the company has been able to manage the supply side challenges reasonably well. Export market restoration also seems swift vs. initial fears around Africa,” analysts at JP Morgan said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU