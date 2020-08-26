JUST IN
Should you buy LIC Housing Finance post Q1 nos? Here's what analysts say
Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, Hero MotoCorp: How to trade news-driven auto stocks

Two-wheeler stocks look good on the charts from a medium-term perspective. Here are the key levels you need to keep a tab on.

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council would look into the auto industry’s demand for lowering the tax rate on two-wheelers from the current 28 per cent. The assurance came during an interaction Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had on Tuesday with members of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The development triggered a rally in most two-wheeler counters on Wednesday.

Hero MotoCorp, for instance, surged over 4 per cent to Rs 3,095.40. The counter hit its 52-week high of Rs 3,124.95 per share during the intraday trade. READ ABOUT IT HERE Here are the key levels ...

