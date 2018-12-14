Bajaj Fin: Profitability pressure, low AUM growth make analysts sceptical

Even though the year did not belong to the non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), Bajaj Finance has been an exception. With year-to-date gain of over 44 per cent, the stock is the top performer not only among NBFCs but also in the entire financials pack. The road ahead, however, may not be as rewarding for investors.

Analysts polled on Bloomberg affirm a 12-month target price of Rs 2,389 a share; that’s about five per cent lower than the current market price of Rs 2,516. The skepticism largely arises from some recent trends. For instance, the absolute customer ...